Royalty Pharma plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,746,486 shares of company stock worth $73,284,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,282,000 after buying an additional 276,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,408,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,842,000 after buying an additional 147,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,352,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,901,000 after acquiring an additional 91,343 shares during the period. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RPRX. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.