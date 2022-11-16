Royalty Pharma plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.
Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,282,000 after buying an additional 276,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,408,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,842,000 after buying an additional 147,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,352,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,901,000 after acquiring an additional 91,343 shares during the period. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on RPRX. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
