Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$14.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

SIA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.36.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SIA traded down C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.91. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$10.89 and a twelve month high of C$15.78. The company has a market cap of C$841.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

