Royal Bank of Canada Boosts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $26.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of IBEX opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. IBEX has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $410.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. IBEX had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 47.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

