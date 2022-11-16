Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Trading 11.8% Higher

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 78,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 54,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Rover Metals Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Rover Metals Company Profile

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

