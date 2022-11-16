Roundview Capital LLC Sells 506 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 40.9% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,133.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49,749 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 17.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 96,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.84.
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
