Roundview Capital LLC Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NVR by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,646.00.

NYSE NVR traded down $54.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,456.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,306. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,143.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,220.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $11,892,879. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

