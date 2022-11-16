Roundview Capital LLC Has $927,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 63,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,674 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

TRV traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

