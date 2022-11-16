Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,501,000 after buying an additional 87,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 285,416 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 51,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,372,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.22. 35,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,896. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.81.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

