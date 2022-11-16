Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 2.8 %

INTC traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. 433,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Intel

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.