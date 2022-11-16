Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in APi Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 9,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,340. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.