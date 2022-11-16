Roundview Capital LLC Buys 522 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 84.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 37,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 377,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Down 2.3 %

ADBE stock traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.87. The company had a trading volume of 38,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.39. The company has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.