Roundview Capital LLC Buys 403 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,438. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $238.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.59.

