Roundview Capital LLC Buys 159 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

AME traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.24. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

