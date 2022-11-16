Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 307.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BAH traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.06. 5,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,529. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

