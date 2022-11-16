Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 63.8% in the first quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 392,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after buying an additional 152,977 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband Profile

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $89.34. 143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,324. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $168.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.