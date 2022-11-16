Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 51 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $30.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,455.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,196. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,560.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,287.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,171.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

