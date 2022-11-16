Roger H. Ballou Sells 23,200 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $369,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

RCMT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 87,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,209. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $28.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RCM Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 120,168 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

