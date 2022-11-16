Roger H. Ballou Sells 23,200 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $369,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
RCM Technologies Stock Performance
RCMT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 87,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,209. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $28.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RCMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Featured Stories
