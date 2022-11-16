Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 63,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.25, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.22 million and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

In other Rocky Mountain Liquor news, insider Jonathan Armoyan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$35,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,721,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$849,870.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Alberta, Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2022, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

