Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

RKT stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,427.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 1,022,100 shares of company stock worth $7,286,752 in the last three months. 94.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

