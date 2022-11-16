Robert L. Scott Sells 3,500 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $41,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,073.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SWBI traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,803. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $540.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 289,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 61,248 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

