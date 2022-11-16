RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Short Interest Up 20.2% in October

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 9,730,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,531. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Insider Activity at RLJ Lodging Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 565,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

