RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
