RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $220,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

