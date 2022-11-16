Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 62,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,173,114 shares.The stock last traded at $56.34 and had previously closed at $56.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBA. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 73,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 510,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

