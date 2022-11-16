Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RIGL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.96.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
