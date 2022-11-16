Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RIGL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,532,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 911,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,103 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

