RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $54.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.09.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
