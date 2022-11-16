RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $54.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RF Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.