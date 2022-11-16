Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CION. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 201,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 79,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,477. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.13 million and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 124.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael A. Reisner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,546.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.