Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.07. 53,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,698. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

