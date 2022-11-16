Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,024 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,832. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $185.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average is $158.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

