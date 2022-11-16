Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.87. 1,336,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,156,138. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $239.37.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
