Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.3% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 149.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.2% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.07. 19,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,226. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

