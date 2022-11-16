Reviewing Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) & EBET (NASDAQ:EBET)

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) and EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of EBET shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Super League Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of EBET shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EBET has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $11.67 million 2.28 -$20.75 million ($0.84) -0.85 EBET $170,000.00 87.64 -$15.20 million ($2.79) -0.33

This table compares Super League Gaming and EBET’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EBET has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super League Gaming. Super League Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EBET, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Gaming and EBET’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -172.21% -35.65% -33.21% EBET -80.68% -100.04% -49.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Super League Gaming and EBET, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00

Super League Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 742.22%. EBET has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.67%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than EBET.

Summary

Super League Gaming beats EBET on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

(Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About EBET

(Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

