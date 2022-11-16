Reviewing Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cincinnati Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $17.77 million 2.48 $1.65 million N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial $18.05 million 7.72 $4.10 million $0.72 34.51

Oconee Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 4.30% 1.57% 0.25% Oconee Federal Financial 22.72% 4.96% 0.76%

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction and land loans; commercial business loans; and consumer loans. The company also invests in securities, primarily mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as CF Bancorp and changed its name to Cincinnati Bancorp in March 2015. Cincinnati Bancorp was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. It operates through its executive office and eight branch offices located in Oconee and Pickens counties, South Carolina; and Stephens and Rabun counties, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

