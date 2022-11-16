Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Portman Ridge Finance Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portman Ridge Finance in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Portman Ridge Finance’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 1.0 %

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $22.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $216.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.89. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.02%.

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.