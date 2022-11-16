Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $19.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $203.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.76 and a 200-day moving average of $186.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

