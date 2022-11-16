Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 5,219 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $161,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,011,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $837,631.25.

On Monday, August 29th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $591,458.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $106,596.00.

RM stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 43.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Regional Management by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

