Reef (REEF) Market Cap Reaches $65.93 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $65.93 million and approximately $38.08 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.60 or 0.00573641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.82 or 0.29880037 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,582,445,753 coins and its circulating supply is 20,582,420,903 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

