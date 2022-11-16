Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (MI.UN)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE: MI.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.50 to C$21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

11/14/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

11/10/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$19.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$17.00.

10/20/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$19.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.19. The stock has a market cap of C$584.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.41 and a 52-week high of C$23.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

