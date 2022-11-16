Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackLine (BL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL):
- 11/7/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $55.00.
- 11/4/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/21/2022 – BlackLine is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/21/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $65.00.
- 10/20/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $112.00 to $87.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/5/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/27/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/23/2022 – BlackLine is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
BlackLine Stock Performance
Shares of BL opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
