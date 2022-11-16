Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackLine (BL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL):

11/7/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $55.00.

11/4/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2022 – BlackLine is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/21/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $65.00.

10/20/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $112.00 to $87.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2022 – BlackLine is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49.

Get BlackLine Inc alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,938 shares of company stock valued at $426,379. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.