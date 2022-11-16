Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Merus (MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2022 – Merus had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Merus had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Merus had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Merus had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Merus is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MRUS traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. 1,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 139.04%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. Analysts predict that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $211,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at $583,482.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 21,236 shares of company stock worth $361,189 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 330.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Merus by 278.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

