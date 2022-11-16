Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SunPower (SPWR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) recently:

11/15/2022 – SunPower had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $32.00.

11/15/2022 – SunPower had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $17.00.

11/14/2022 – SunPower is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2022 – SunPower is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

11/9/2022 – SunPower had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00.

10/21/2022 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – SunPower is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – SunPower is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

SunPower Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $15,318,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 698,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 509,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

