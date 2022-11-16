Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UTG stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

