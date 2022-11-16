RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,346 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

