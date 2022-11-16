RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 37,950 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 0.6% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,329. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

