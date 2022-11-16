RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure makes up approximately 0.1% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,831,000 after purchasing an additional 498,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,566. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.