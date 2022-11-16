RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.
RCMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 133.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
