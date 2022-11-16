Raytheon Technologies Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Raytheon Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

