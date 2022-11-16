Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 445.7% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.03. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

