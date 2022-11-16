Raymond James Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to C$1.50

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

