Randolph Co Inc Sells 114 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Randolph Co Inc decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,953,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $397.43. The stock had a trading volume of 205,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,448. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.