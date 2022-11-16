Ralph M. Norwood Sells 5,000 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) Director Ralph M. Norwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $17,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $107,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CPS Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ CPSH opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
Featured Articles
