Ralph M. Norwood Sells 5,000 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) Director Ralph M. Norwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $17,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $107,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

